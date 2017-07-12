While in public, white girls should have to wear a sign on their back that says: 'Black men, date me with caution.'

(This story was originally published on March 14, 2017)

*This is an editorial for black men.

Hey fellas, if you’re thinking about dating a white girl — which is a learning experience that all black men should undergo at some point in their lives — it’ll expose you to racism in ways that only a trained eye can recognize. To further this premise, I’ve come up with 10 examples based on some of my romantic encounters with white women, the first of which included one of them looking to her left and to her right before kissing me in public.

It was 2013 at the time, many moons ahead the Jim Crow era, and still, as a white woman, she instinctively made sure that no one else could see us sharing a kiss.

In that moment, I thought to myself, “Bitch, you ain’t crossing the the street. What’s your deal?” But looking back, I shouldn’t have been offended — she was only protecting herself from the disapproving stares that come whenever there’s a sighting of a mixed-race couple, especially the vanilla-chocolate variety.

Check out the other 10 examples below:

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, The World Will Hate You

Dating a white girl will reveal how much of a nigger you actually are (to the white people watching). When you enter a room with her, even the most liberal white observer will spend an extra second or two watching the way you interact. It won’t seem natural. And plus, viewing mixed-race couples in person draws a much greater psychological response from racists than catching a glimpse of this imagery showcased on a billboard or in a magazine. Even if they aren’t watching for long periods, you’ll experience discomfort like you never have before.

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, Her Friends Will Judge You

As the token black guy, her friends will analyze your every move to confirm stereotypes and satisfy personal curiosity. If you behave too much like the typical “Negro”, it will elicit their judgement. If you fail to exhibit a sufficient amount of blackness, they will respond by asking probing questions about your upbringing.

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, She Only Wants The “D”

She’s going to make requests in the bedroom, and hold you to certain expectations, that she wouldn’t otherwise think of with a white partner. It’s a symptom of the “Mandingo Fantasy”.

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, In Her Subconscious, She’s Afraid Of You

During any dispute, she’ll pay close attention to your behavior to determine if it’s aggressive or a danger to her safety (which she already suspects due to the media’s unsavory portrayal of black men).

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, She’s Only Using You As An Experiment

You will likely be the only black person that she interacts with on a regular basis, or one of a small few (hence the term “experiment”).

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, She’ll Pour On The PDA In Public For Attention

In public, she will lay it on thick with her affection to prove that she doesn’t notice the other people watching. This will also be an attempt to counteract the instinctive prejudice brewing within her subconscious. (Side Note: The darker you are, and the fairer she is, the more intently others will stare).

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, She’ll F*uck Your Brains Out, But She Wont Marry You

After your “undefined” relationship with her reaches its inevitable end — as 90 percent of all black/white couples fail to go the distance — you’ll look up several months later, or even earlier depending on her dating habits, and she’ll be in the arms of a white guy (thereby satisfying her subconscious desire to socialize within her own race).

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, She Doesn’t Understand Your Struggle As A Black Man (Doesn’t Care Either).

When you approach her with complaints about the racism you experience at work or anyplace else, she’ll initially put forth effort to create the illusion that she’s understanding and sympathetic, but eventually your complaining will elicit responses of annoyance and insensitivity. This will lead to her flipping the script and accusing YOU of being racist and narrow-minded. It’s a tactic that white people use whenever they want to avoid answering questions about racism, or owning up to the part they play.

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, She Thinks You’re Simpleminded (By Nature)

If you happen to lack intelligence or sophistication, which some might argue would disqualify you from even being eligible to date white women, there will come times when she speaks to you with a condescending tone, as if you know nothing, like she would a young child. In this scenario, her goal, you’ll notice, will be to ‘civilize’ you in a manner that’s suitable for her family, friends and colleagues. It would be her version of transforming a field slave to a house nigga.

Racism: Don’t Date That White Girl, She Will Only Expose Your Kids To Her Culture (No BET)

If you procreate with a white partner, she won’t be in a position, nor is it likely that she’ll be open to the idea of exposing your offspring to black culture more than her own culture. Don’t be fooled when she observes all of the accessories decorating your niece’s hair and says “how creative”. That’s code for “ghetto”.

The Black Hat is written by Southern California based Cory A. Haywood, a freelance writer and expert on Negro foolishness. Contact him via: [email protected] and/or visit his blog: www.enterthehat.com, or send him a message on Twitter: @coryahaywood