*Brooklyn, New York – Get ready as there is a new music festival making its introductory mark this summer throughout Brooklyn starting August 30th and ending on September 3rd.

Brooklyn Music Week takes place at the apex of summer as it starts after the AfroPunk Music Festival and ends right before the Caribbean Labor Day Parade. Brooklyn Music Week is a time where music, community and fun collide.

This is an event that you do not want to miss as will be an experience music that is nnovative and collaborative. Brooklyn Music Week has teamed up with local promoters and event organizers to host events throughout the borough.

Each day events are concentrated in a different neighborhood in Brooklyn giving participants the opportunity to explore all the culture and creativity this borough has to offer. Culturally, Brooklyn is one of the most sought after destinations for creatives to live and work. The events taking place this week focus on many genres of music and how they intersect in multimedia, fashion, dance and social justice. Some of the 2017 events and themes are:

Music & Multimedia Day: Music Video Festival

Music Video Festival Creating The Music Day: Music Producer Competition

Music Producer Competition Music & Fashion Day: I am Brooklyn Arts Festival

I am Brooklyn Arts Festival Music & Dance Day: I am Brooklyn Arts Festival

I am Brooklyn Arts Festival Music & Social Justice Day: Thank You BBQ for Brooklyn Based Community Organizations

“Music is one of the few things that has consistently brought people together from all cultures and walks of life,” says Brooklyn Music Week Founder, Cory Lee. “Brooklyn is a place that exemplifies this in some of the best ways.”

Brooklyn Music Week Festival early bird tickets are currently available for purchase on Eventbrite. Please visit www.tinyurl.com/bkmw2017 for more details.

For festival passes and more details about the festival, visit www.brooklynmusicweek.com

About Brooklyn Music Week Festival:

Brooklyn Music Week is 5 day music exploration that provides an amazing music experience while also tying in the vibrant culture Brooklyn offers. The event takes place during the apex of summer to provide Brooklyn natives and visitors from afar to experience music in an innovative and collaborative way.

