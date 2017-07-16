*“What prompts a person to take the life of such innocent children and her spouse is something we may never understand,” is the statement that came from the Gwinnett County Police Department on Thursday.

It’s spot on.

“This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community,” it concludes.

The statement is in response to the crime committed by 33-year-old Isabel Martinez, who is charged with five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault in the stabbing deaths of her children: 10-year-old Isabela Martinez, 7-year-old Dacota Romero, 4-year-old Dillan Romero, 2-year-old Axel Romero; and their dad, 33-year-old Martin Romero. One child, Diana Romero, the 9-year-old daughter of the woman, survived the attack, but she is hospitalized in serious condition.

The bodies of the deceased were found in the Emory Lane home after an unidentified woman called 911 from inside to report a stabbing.

