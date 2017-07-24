*Anyone who has taken the time to recognize, knows how smart dogs are.

I marvel at what they actually understand when a human talks to them. According to statistics, dogs have the ability to understand at least 165 words — generally simple commands like sit, walk, ball.

I know our dogs go nuts the moment we say the word “walk.” So much so that we now have chosen to spell it out instead: W-a-l-k. This way, we figure, our girl dog (who we often have to remind that contrary to her belief, she IS still a dog) will be less stressed from hearing the word that is not always followed by the action. Just because we say the word does not mean you are going on one.

We were safe for awhile. But now I swear she has learned how to spell too.

I recently became aware of a story that reiterates this domestic animal’s ability to learn. Eclipse, a dog that is a cross between a black Labrador and a Mastiff, takes the bus every single day to the park so she can run and play.

No joke. No lie. We’ve got the video.

She’s a big deal in Seattle, and is often a talking point for many of its radio stations. But each day on the bus she undoubtedly runs into a good Samaritan who doesn’t know her story; thinks she is lost and attempts to help — until the bus driver lets them know, “she’s fine. She knows what she’s doing.”

Watch Eclipse’s beautiful story on video at EURThisNthat.