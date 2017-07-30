*Being that this is the internet, somebody seeing this mouth dropping photo of Aretha Franklin may already know the who, what, why, here & when behind the pic. In the meantime, we’re either too early or too late (as far as some may be concerned).

That’s what happens when people post stuff with absolutely no info. This was posted to an #ArethaFranklin hashtag/group on Instagram.

Sigh 🙁

We know a picture is worth a thousand words, but for it to make sense, you need the answers. Which we don’t have … as of this posting.

The bottom line is this is a very, very interesting photo of Aretha Franklin for obvious reasons. Please feel free to post YOUR thoughts.



This is 75, #SWIPE for 61! Women keep getting younger with time. #ArethaFranklin #KrisJenner A post shared by Upscale Magazine (@upscalemagazine) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Here’s an equally interesting video clip of Aretha during her recent performance in Northern Virginia.

