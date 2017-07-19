*Charlamagne tha God and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish are not here for the shenannigans of Hollywood Handler R. Kelly, and they’re calling out those who give him a “pass” to sexually abuse young black women.

After hearing about two parents accusing R. Kelly of holding women against their will in an alleged ‘cult’ — Charlamagne slammed the singer with a heated tweet.

“I really want to know what is the clinical term for whatever Psychological condition R Kelly has,” he wrote.

Charlamagne was later spotted out with Haddish at Heavvy Set’s No Kid Hungry event in NYC, and they went off about the allegations. They both wonder why fans keep supporting R. Kelly — and they really take issue with his self-dubbed nickname, as noted by TMZ.

Peep the video below:

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: USHER QUIETLY SETTLES MILLION-DOLLAR STD LAWSUIT?

After his controversial remarks on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club about interracial marriages, Dr. Umar Johnson appeared on Roland Martin’s “News One Now” to explain why he doesn’t respect black men that marry outside of their race. The discussion ignited a firestorm when Johnson called one of the panelists a coon.

Johnson’s view on IR relationships is no secret. Last month, he released a video slamming tennis superstar Serena Williams because she’s engaged to and having a baby with white tech entrepreneur and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

In the video, Johnson claims that as a white man, Ohanian can not handle Serena, stating, “He don’t know what to do with that” and that Williams needs an “unapologetically African alpha male.”

Do you agree?

Watch:

Save