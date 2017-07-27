*Tiffany Haddish has addressed the controversy surrounding her recent comment about working with Bill Cosby.

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Times quoted Haddish as saying: “I still want to work with Bill Cosby. I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice. I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn [laughs]. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

Appearing today at the Television Critics Association Press Tour, Haddish was asked if her comments were indeed a joke, or reflected her true feelings.

“What I said was a joke,” she told the TV critics. “I don’t know if you’ve ever been interviewed before, but you go through about 27 interviews and you’re supposed to be humorous all that time, you’re gonna say some bad jokes, okay?

“I was just trying to explain to them…they said, ‘Who would you work with?’ And I was trying to make it seem like I’m not afraid to do anything. I’m not afraid of any kind of job. I’m not afraid to play any kind of role as long as it doesn’t compromise my morals.

Haddish attended TCA as part of TBS’ panel for the Tracy Morgan series “The Last OG.” She went on to explain how she doesn’t agree with what Cosby allegedly did regarding his multiple sexual assault allegations, but “at the end of the day, I’m not afraid of the big bad wolf.”

Listen to her answer in its entirety below: