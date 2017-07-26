*Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish said she would have no problem working with Bill Cosby should the opportunity ever arise, despite allegations that he drugged and raped multiple women.

“I still want to work with Bill Cosby,” the “Girls Trip” star, 37, told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview.

“I don’t care, I’ll drink the juice,” she added. “I’ll drink the juice. I’ll take a nap. I don’t give a damn [laughs]. But seriously, I would love for him to play my grandfather in something.”

Haddish also cited Richard Pryor and Mo’Nique among her comedy heroes.

Last month, a mistrial was declared in the 80-year-old comedian’s sexual assault trial due to a hung jury. The “Cosby Show” star was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University basketball manager Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

Cosby is due to be re-tried in November and also faces 10 pending lawsuits from other alleged sexual assault victims.