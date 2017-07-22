*Tina Lawson gushed about Beyonce’s newborn twins in an interview with E! News at the HollyRod Foundation’s Design Care event in Los Angeles Saturday.

Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z welcomed their new additions, Rumi and Sir Carter, last month and Bey confirmed their names last week in an Instagram post.

“Oh, the kids are wonderful but the best thing is that you can give them back,” Tina joked with E! News.

“We’re very excited!” she gushed about the family’s new additions. “It’s a wonderful experience.”

She also shared that Blue Ivy has taken to her new role as big sister.

“She’s very proud and very excited,” Tina said. “She’s a good big sister, she really is.”

“She cares for them a lot,” Tina’s husband, Richard Lawson, added.

The HollyRod Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by actress Holly Robinson Peete and retired NFL quarterback Rodney Peete that provides “medical, physical, and emotional support” to individuals living with Parkinson’s Disease as well as families of children with autism.

“It’s very important because this is such a great cause and it assists families in need, people that are affected by Parkinson’s disease and autism, and Holly [Robinson Peete] is just such an amazing woman,” Tina said. “I’m just thrilled that they do this, and I’m excited about it because it’s my first [event for the organization].”

Tina and Richard also talked to E! News about JAY-Z’s new album 4:44.

“It’s a shift in paradigm,” Richard said. “He did something that was incredible. I think he’s changing the game. Nobody expected him, who people look to as the best rapper in the world, to come from that place, so he is changing the game. I hope other people out there will hear it and do their thing so that some of the topics and subjects can sort of shift and change and recognize the power they have in this world and that’s what he does.”

“Absolutely,” Tina said.

