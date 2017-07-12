*The ladies at Nail Artisan of Manatee County will remain employed for another season.

TNT has renewed its new original drama series “Claws” for a Season 2, the network announced Wednesday (July 12). Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris star in the series, which has resonated with critics and viewers alike and ranks as cable’s #4 new drama with adults 18-49 for 2017-to-date.

Executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois and director Howard Deutch, “Claws” follows the rise of five diverse manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County, where manicures and pedicures aren’t their only order of business.

The series currently reaches a multiplatform audience of 6.3 million viewers per episode across TNT’s linear, digital, mobile and on-demand platforms, averaging 1.1 million adults 18-49 in linear Live + 7.

“Claws” also ranks #4 among cable’s most socially engaging primetime dramas.

New episodes of “Claws” premiere Sundays at 9 p.m. (ET/PT), with the season finale set for Aug. 13. The second season is slated to launch in 2018.

“Look out Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. “These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. Claws has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week.”