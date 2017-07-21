*A Japanese trailer surfaced Friday for Charlie Sheen’s new movie, “9/11,” based on the September 11 terrorist attacks, and social media has already attacked the footage as “manipulative,” “tasteless” and “beyond offensive.”

Whoopi Goldberg stars as an on-call operator in the true story of five people stuck in an elevator in the World Trade Center’s North Tower during the attack.

In the trailer, Sheen and co-star Gina Gershon are a married couple on the verge of divorce. They are in an elevator in the North Tower when the plane hits and find themselves stuck with three strangers, including Luis Guzman. As they figure out what is really happening, they attempt to escape. At one point, after seeming to have already helped Gershon out of the elevator car, Sheen says, “The building is coming down.”

Footage from the real 2001 attacks are interspersed with scenes of Sheen and company trapped in the elevator. Gershon and Sheen are shown speaking to their young son via cellphone as Goldberg explains to a group of firefighters that the elevators are down.

“I need you to try and get the hell out of there,” Goldberg tells Sheen’s group via intercom.

As the trailer draws to a close, Sheen, Guzman and company lie on the floor of the elevator car. “They say it’s not the fall that kills you,” Sheen tells Guzman.

“What is it then,” Guzman asks, before the wire holding the car snaps and the group plummets down the shaft.

Watch below:

Folks took to Twitter with their thoughts…and most were appalled.

Who the F thought it was a good idea to cast Charlie Sheen in a movie about 9/11? Who thought it was a good idea to make the movie at all? https://t.co/AOCjWlnMyy — Kyle Haynes (@kyle_e_haynes) July 21, 2017

Charlie Sheen & Whoopi Goldberg are in a new ‘9/11’ movie and the trailer is crap-tacular https://t.co/tROnAL72dh pic.twitter.com/QIm9VZXeF1 — Curated Stories (@TechCurated) July 21, 2017

There’s a new movie coming out about 9/11 starring Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg… pic.twitter.com/oDRL3JdmVj — Curran McNamara (@curranmcnamara) July 21, 2017

I watched a trailer for a movie called “9/11” starring Charlie Sheen and it’s awful and manipulative and makes me mad at everyone involved. — Brandon Shockney (@Beeshock) July 21, 2017

I thought this was a bad SNL skit but its actually a 9/11 movie with Charlie Sheen and some terrible acting https://t.co/rxanS0Q0u6 pic.twitter.com/LWYlLi2pXu — Rafa Fernandez (@rafafc91) July 21, 2017

“9/11” opens in theaters on Sept. 8.