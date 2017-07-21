*Transgender model and plastic surgery lover Amanda Lepore claims to have had an affair with a now-married rapper, and based on the unidentified man’s description, the Internet has concluded – without proof – that the mystery emcee has to be Kanye West.

Lepore, 49, became a fixture in New York nightlife and has been featured in advertising campaigns for Armani Jeans and Mac Cosmetics, released her memoir, Doll Parts in April. She is also well known for her obscenely over-the-top plastic surgery.

In “Doll Parts,” Lepore claims to have had an affair with “a rapper,” and that he married a woman soon after their liaison. Lepore also compared her purchased hourglass figure to the rapper’s wife, which folks have speculated is Kim Kardashian.

“I couldn’t help but think that his wife had a similar body type to me,” Lepore wrote.

According to the New York Post, a friend of Kanye denies that Yeezy is the rapper mentioned by Lepore, telling the outlet: “That is not within the realm of possibility.”