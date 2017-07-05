*Free-agent guard Nick Young is headed North on the 5 Freeway to join NBA champion Golden State, but fans haven’t forgotten that the former Los Angeles Lakers star was once critical of the Warriors – to put it nicely.

Warriors basketball is not for everyone. https://t.co/bFPh0rEWGn — FanSided (@FanSided) June 11, 2016

All this passing getting me mad — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 11, 2016

I hate 2016 GS fans … They dnt know nothing about basketball — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 11, 2016

According to ESPN, Swaggy P. has just agreed to a one-year, $5.2 million deal with the Warriors, giving the best team in basketball two solid bench players in the past 48 hours, including 32-year-old forward Omri Casspi.

But within minutes of the announcement, fans were quick to remind Iggy Azalea’s ex of his past tweets against the team.

This gonna be an awkward season Nick Young… pic.twitter.com/LzPcH7LBGO — Troydan (@TroydanGaming) July 5, 2017

Even his new teammate Kevin Durant came for Young, tweeting a still of his premature celebration in a widely-circulated GIF.

USA Today’s FTW blog explains the long and complicated relationship between Swaggy P and K.D.:

Kevin Durant and Nick Young go back aways — the final game of Durant’s NCAA career at Texas came in a 19-point NCAA tournament loss to Young’s Southern Cal. A couple months later, they were both first-rounders in the 2007 NBA Draft. They’re basically rivals (no, not really).

Now they’re teammates. Young (who was good last season!) signed with the Warriors on Wednesday, his agency confirmed, completing his career circle from beating Durant to joining him.