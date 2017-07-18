Political commentator and author Ann Coulter attends The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe at Sony Studios on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

*After Ann Coulter fired off three dozen angry tweets over the weekend trashing Delta Airlines for giving another passenger a preferred extra-room seat she had booked in advance, “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah called her “the Airplane Rosa Parks” in a segment dragging the right winger all the way back to Jimmie “J.J.” Walker.

Below, a small sampling of Coulter’s tweets:

“Wow, people, this is the civil rights struggle of our generation,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” after the tweets went viral.

“How long will white women be asked to move to the back of the — well, not the back, but just like slightly over two seats? Ann Coulter is basically Airplane Rosa Parks,” the host added.

Noah then threw to correspondent Roy Wood Jr., reporting from the United Nations headquarters in New York City. He appeared to side with Coulter in a semi-mocking manner.

“Ann picked her seat in advance, it was an agreement binding by the Geneva Conventions and all that is holy,” Wood said.

“Look, me and Ann are as different as night and day, or black and white, as one might say. But in this situation, I stand with my fellow frequent flier, I stand with Ann! All legroom matters, Trevor!”

Watch below:

Delta responded to Coulter’s tweets on Sunday night and said it would refund her the $30 fee for the extra-room seat. The airline did not offer an explanation about why the seat needed to be forfeited, however.

The airline added in a subsequent tweet that Coulter’s “insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.”

She fired back:





