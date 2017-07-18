*After Ann Coulter fired off three dozen angry tweets over the weekend trashing Delta Airlines for giving another passenger a preferred extra-room seat she had booked in advance, “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah called her “the Airplane Rosa Parks” in a segment dragging the right winger all the way back to Jimmie “J.J.” Walker.

Below, a small sampling of Coulter’s tweets:

Hey @Delta, if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

.@Delta employee questionnaire: What is your ideal job: Prison guard? Animal handler? Stasi policeman? All of the above: HIRED! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

Suck-ass @Delta spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017

.@JetBlue has free wifi and doesn’t wantonly remove passengers from their assigned seats, booked in advance FOR A REASON. @Delta sucks. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017

“Wow, people, this is the civil rights struggle of our generation,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” after the tweets went viral.

“How long will white women be asked to move to the back of the — well, not the back, but just like slightly over two seats? Ann Coulter is basically Airplane Rosa Parks,” the host added.

Noah then threw to correspondent Roy Wood Jr., reporting from the United Nations headquarters in New York City. He appeared to side with Coulter in a semi-mocking manner.

“Ann picked her seat in advance, it was an agreement binding by the Geneva Conventions and all that is holy,” Wood said.

“Look, me and Ann are as different as night and day, or black and white, as one might say. But in this situation, I stand with my fellow frequent flier, I stand with Ann! All legroom matters, Trevor!”

Watch below:

Delta responded to Coulter’s tweets on Sunday night and said it would refund her the $30 fee for the extra-room seat. The airline did not offer an explanation about why the seat needed to be forfeited, however.

The airline added in a subsequent tweet that Coulter’s “insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.”

@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary. — Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017

She fired back: