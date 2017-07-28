*Donald Trump just announced that Reince Priebus has been removed as his White House Chief of Staff and replaced by Homeland Security head John Kelly.

In a series of three tweets on Friday (July 28), he announced: “I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration. I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!

Priebus resigned privately on Thursday, according to CNN.

Upon Trump’s arrival at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington Friday, he told reporters: “Reince is a good man. John Kelly will do a fantastic job. General Kelly has been a star, done an incredible job thus far, respected by everybody. He’s a great great American. Reince is a good man.”

Priebus’ removal follows months of speculation that his job was in jeopardy over a failure to stop persistent leaks and to maintain order in a White House rocked by daily controversies.

It was the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci to communications director last Friday that appears to have been the knockout blow:

Via CNN:

Within days of his appointment, Scaramucci, who was added to the roster of top aides who circumvent the chief of staff and report directly to the President, took to the airwaves and suggested Priebus was responsible for leaks coming out of the White House. He leveled those charges on CNN moments after speaking with Trump.

Priebus had worked against Scaramucci joining the administration when the New York hedge fund manager was first considered for an administration post and while the two attempted to put on a show of unity in Scaramucci’s first days at the White House, it quickly became clear the two men would continue to be at odds with each other.