*How can we put this? What the hell, just report it like it is. Oh, OK, here ya go.

The ass-clown-in-chief otherwise known as Donald Trump, just out did himself. At least for the moment by posting a message/meme of himself sucker-punching a man at a professional wrestling event, a CNN logo superimposed over the victim’s face.

And yes, CNN has responded:

“It is a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

Trump’s video ends with the words “Fraud News Network.”

We know what you might be thinking as far as the clip is concerned. Yes, it’s real. That really is Trump actin’ a fool and pretending to be a bad ass. Specifically, the clip is from a WWE pro-wrestling event years ago when Trump occasionally took part in the entertainment. The footage — a grainy mirror image of a scene from a 2007 WrestleMania stunt involving Trump and WWE CEO Vince McMahon — shows a pink-tie-wearing Trump essentially jumping a suited figure on the side of a wrestling ring, tossing him to the ground and then punching him in the face before walking away in triumph.

In the altered video clip, a CNN logo has been superimposed/floated over McMahon’s head.

Watch:

Meanwhile, on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” contributor Carl Bernstein kicked off the discussion about the latest Trump tweet.

“First, it’s not just anti-CNN, it’s anti-freedom of press, anti-freedom of speech, a definitive statement by the President of the United States. And it also goes to the question that many military leaders are asking, [questions] by the intelligence community, by people in Congress, about the stability of the President of the United States. This is an index of his state of mind, visually. It’s very disturbing. There’s nothing light-hearted about it whatsoever – it is an incitement…”

However, conservative radio host Ben Ferguson, calling in to the show, disagreed, saying that the clip was meant to be humorous, and pointed to shows like Saturday Night Live that often mock the president.

“Everybody’s trying to over-exaggerate this,” Ferguson said, noting that Trump probably took “seven seconds” to see and re-tweet the clip.

“I’ve seen some of the trash that’s coming to people’s inboxes,” said Stelter about hateful messages being sent to CNN colleagues. “What he does in 7 seconds can hurt people,” Stelter said.