*Following Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) comments accusing HUD Secretary Ben Carson of not caring about people in public housing, Fox News host Tucker Carlson fired back by slamming Waters for living in a neighborhood “segregated” from her constituents.

“Well, since we live in a world where pro wrestling references are now the same as violent threats,” Carlson began, “one wonders what to make of remarks that California congresswoman and progressive hero Maxine Waters made about HUD Secretary Ben Carson.”

“During a speech on Saturday in New Orleans,” he said, “Waters said that when Carson appears before her congressional committee, ‘I am going to take his a** apart.’

The congresswoman continued to call for the impeachment of Donald Trump on the Essence Festival stage in New Orleans, where she also took aim at Carson for his recent comments about immigrants and poor people.

“Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary,” Waters said, Essence reported. “He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave.”

“And if he thinks when he comes before my committee, where I am the ranking member of the [House Financial Services Committee], that I am going to give him a pass, I am going to take his a— apart,” she reportedly said.

“Now we’ve mocked Maxine Waters before on this show, but we should take her seriously on this subject?” Carlson asked.

“Consider where she lives,” he explained, “in a 6,000-square foot, $4.3 million mansion in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles. Now how’d she afford a place like that? After having spent the last 40 years working in government? We’d hate to speculate.”

“How does she keep getting re-elected despite not living in her own congressional district?” he asked. “No clue there either.”

“The district Waters actually represents in Congress has the second highest percentage of African-American residents in the state of California,” he continued.

“Now the neighborhood where Waters actually lives is just 6 percent black, or as she might put it herself if she didn’t live there, it’s segregated, like 1950s-level segregated. And as we’ve mentioned, it’s really, really rich.

“So how did Maxine Waters pull off a housing coup like that? Who knows, but it almost qualifies her to be HUD secretary, herself,” Carlson concluded.

According to Ballotpedia, Waters’ congressional district is 23.6 percent black.

