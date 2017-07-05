*A jailhouse breakup letter from Tupac to Madonna, in which the rapper carefully explains how dating a white woman would hurt his career, has made its way to an auction block with a starting bid of $100,000.

“For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting,” the rapper wrote in the letter, dated Jan 15, 1995.

He continued: “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

In 2015, Madonna made headlines after revealing she had dated ‘Pac for three years before his death in 1995. She told Howard Stern of saying the f-word repeatedly on “David Letterman.” “I was in a weird mood that day. I was dating Tupac Shakur at the time, and he had got me all riled up about life in general. So, when I went on the show I was feeling very gangsta.”

Tupac included in his letter an ominous note of caution. “Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem,” he wrote. “There are those whose hearts bleed with envy and evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm! Let my 5 bullets be proof of that!”

The letter closes with a plea for Madonna to visit him in jail.

“If you could find it in your heart, I would love to speak face to face with you,” he wrote. “It’s funny but this experience has taught me to not take time for granted.”

The letter will go up for auction July 19-28 at Gotta Have Rock and Roll. The starting bid is $100,000 and it’s expected to fetch a lot more. According to TMZ, the last letter written by Tupac sold for more than $170,000.

Tupac’s brother, Mopreme Shakur, told Vlad TV he helped introduce Madonna and Tupac. “She gave me a note to give to him; I was just happy she was giving him a note. Everybody was there. I went over and gave it to him. He was about the business and then they linked up. I would take him to her house and s–t when we got back to L.A. Yeah…” he recalled. “They were a thing for a minute.”

In 2014, Rosie Perez told Wendy Williams she, too, helped to introduce the former couple.