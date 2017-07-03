Dang. Who knew? We’re talking about what almost happened to R&B singer Tweet … if it wasn’t for Missy Elliott.

The bottom line is that if not for Missy, Tweet says she may have committed suicide. She told the audience at an Essence Festival event of how Elliott prevented her from doing the ultimate bad thing to herself when she was younger.

“I met Missy in ’94. We both were in a crew with DeVante from Jodeci. He had this whole crew with Timbaland, Missy, Playa, Ginuwine, myself. So, she left to become who she is. Around 1999, she left the group and I was contemplating taking my life,” Tweet told the Essence Festival crowd while speaking on SiriusXM’s Heart and Soul station at the Ford Block Party.

“Just at that moment, Missy called. We had lost contact for like five years. She called me and said, ‘I need you to be on this record.’ I’m like ‘whatever.’ She sent a car and I went to L.A. and then that same visit, I got my deal. Then ‘Oops’ came out the next year.”

“When I tell you, ‘Put your trust in God, he’ll turn things around for you,’ I’m a witness.”

Tweet released her long-awaited third studio album, Charlene, in 2015 to rave reviews from fans.

Tweet went on to perform at the Essence Festival on Sunday evening in Walmart’s ‘For The Love of R&B’ Superlounge.

EURweb Flashback!

A related story from our archive (07-29-16):

PASTOR JAMAL BRYANT REVEALS HE’S DATING R&B SINGER TWEET: ‘I CALL HER MY LAST LADY’ (WATCH)

*Pastor Jamal Bryant introduced his new girlfriend today on “The Preachers”… and it was R&B singer Tweet!

Jamal, the ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant, says he met Tweet last year after bumping into her in Times Square en route to an Oprah Winfrey movie premiere. He said he asked her for a photo and the rest is history.

“We’ve grown into an incredible friendship, said Jamal. “I call her my last lady.”

Asked by Bryant to name the most difficult thing about dating him, Tweet said, “I guess it’s dealing with the women that send messages that said God said that they are your girlfriend. Then dealing with church people who say that I’m not Godly enough to be with him, but I have a relationship with God, so I’m good.”

Watch below: