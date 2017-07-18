*MTV’s revamped “Scream” continues to pad its cast with the addition of rapper Tyga and Notorious B.I.G.’s son C.J. Wallace, reports Variety.

The pair signed on as series regulars for the upcoming third season, which premieres in March 2018 as a three-night event on MTV. The season, which will be moving production from New Orleans to Atlanta, features an entirely new cast, series location and premise that revolves around Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.

Tyga will play Jamal, Deion’s older step-brother. Wallace will take on the role of Amir, a good kid whose strict parents expect him to keep clean during high school, stay away from girls and ultimately find his place within the family business.

Queen Latifah is executive producing with Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty of Flavor Unit Entertainment, joining returning exec producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein via the Dimension TV umbrella as well as Wes Craven, Tony DiSanto, Liz Gateley, Marianne Maddalena and Cathy Konrad. Matthew Signer & Keith Levine are producers. Brett Matthews is showrunner and executive producer.