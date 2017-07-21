*Tyga wants y’all to know that he tried to warn Rob Kardashian about his ratchet baby mama, Blac Chyna.

The rapper dished about his ex and their complicated relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family during an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club on Thursday.

Tyga shares 4-year-old son King Cairo with Chyna, but when they called it quits in 2014, he went on to hook up with Kylie Jenner, who was like… 13-years-old at the time.

Meanwhile, Rob got engaged to Chyna in April 2016. They also called it quits earlier this year and share 8-month-old daughter Dream.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: ‘I’m Not Suing Michael, I’m Suing Ya’ll!’: Quincy Jones Testifies in Suit Against Jackson Estate

Tyga told the radio hosts that when he found out that Rob was dating his ex, he hit him up to offer some advice and warn him about what he was getting into.

“I told homie too,” he said. “I told him what the play was. I told him what he was going to have to deal with.”

Tyga believes Chyna’s level of crazy is too much for Rob to handle. He describes Chyna as being a good person but she has a few loose screws because she wasn’t raised right.

As for his failed relationship with Kylie Jenner…. Tyga said, “I got love for her, but I’m not in love with her anymore,” he said. He blames outside influences for contributing to their breakup, and he also touches on how his image took a hit for leaving a black girl with his baby for a young white girl.

And while Tyga and Kylie hooked up when she was barely out of diapers, he claims they didn’t actually start dating until she was 17 (he was 25).

Tyga believes he is “ahead of the curve,” so he takes credit for introducing Kylie to the urban world but Charlamagne reminds the west coast rapper that she also helped him gain mainstream media attention.

He also takes credit for Kylie’s noticeable transformation.

“I got with her [Chyna] and she super glowed up. I got with Kylie and she super glowed up.”

Check out the clip above to hear how Tyga feels about Kylie dating Travis Scott, his “unofficial” deal with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label and the Lil Wayne/Cash Money drama.

Save

Save