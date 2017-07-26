*Tyler Perry’s concern for a missing persons case in Florida will bring him to ID channel’s “Deadline: Crime With Tamron Hall.”

The filmmaker will appear in the Season 5 on Sept. 3, according to Page Six.

Perry will look into the case of Terrance Williams, who suddenly disappeared from Naples, Fla., in 2004. Another man, Felipe Santos, went missing around the same time. Both were seen interacting with the same former sheriff’s deputy, Steve Calkins, following traffic incidents.

Calkins has said he dropped both off at area convenience stores. The cold case had no leads until 2012, when it was covered by Investigation Discovery, after which Perry offered a $100,000 bounty for information.