*Tyra Banks has purchased an end-unit townhome in Pacific Palisades for $1.355 million, the L.A. Times reports.

According to the publication:

The Mediterranean-style townhome, built in 1977, offers vaulted ceilings and naturally lighted living spaces. Picture windows and glass doors bring mountain and canyon views inside. The downstairs is devoted to free-flowing living space that includes the living, dining and family rooms. Steps lead up from the living room, which has a fireplace, to the kitchen. The home has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in more than 1,800 square feet of living space.

Upstairs, the master suite is equipped with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and balcony. In the master bathroom, there are dual sinks, a tub and shower. A total of two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms lie within more than 1,800 square feet of interior space.

Banks also owns another house in Pacific Palisades that she purchased in 2014 for $3.295 million, The Times previously reported.

At 43-years-old, Tyra Banks is known for her successful modeling career and business savvy, and she tells USA Today that she learned the importance of standing out from the crowd as a teen model.

“I really had a natural way of walking that was a little different, sometimes a little wacky, and I would notice people smiling,” says Banks who even got standing ovations in the midst of fashion shows. “I was like ‘Oh wow. They like this. This is my signature walk.’ So that’s when I understood. … that differentiation was important.”

Banks, who is now mother to a 1-year-old son, York, offers this valuable advice to those seeking to break “through the clutter.”

“Once your brand is established, Banks says, “the most important thing is to watch your competition and to see if your brand that is now very successful is being copied because when people see something that’s good, everybody jumps on that bandwagon.”

You can read the rest of her USA Today interview here.

