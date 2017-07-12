*Tyrese says fans should expect the unexpected at his upcoming L.A. Soul Music Festival performance (this weekend).

The R&B crooner spoke exclusively to EURweb’s Lee Bailey but wouldn’t divulge much about his scheduled one hour performance. However, he mentioned fans can anticipate a live band, high energy and maybe a few special guests.

“When I get on stage and I’m in my hometown, man, anything can happen,” said Tyrese. “I’m excited; I never get to perform in LA. I’m bringing my full band out with me. We’re going to have a great, great time. So, I just hope everybody come out and enjoy themselves.”

When asked if TGT, the R&B supergroup made up of Tyrese, Ginuwine and Tank may reunite, Tyrese answered “you never know. People just got to show up. I don’t know, I can’t tell you.”

The group has clashed in recent months on Instagram over money grubbing claims so a possible reunion would be a special surprise for fans.

Tyrese is also offering an option for those fans that may be traveling out-of-state for his performance.

“We got folks flying in town for the show. San Diego to Texas, wherever. Folks flying into town go to voltrontravel.com; I’ll see y’all there,” Tyrese said.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: DR. DRE APOLOGIZES FOR 1991 ASSAULT ON DEE BARNES DURING HBO’S ‘THE DEFIANT ONES’

While the 38-year-old (born as Tyrese Darnell Gibson) may be most known for his R&B ballads as well as “Fast and Furious” and the “Transformers” films, he has recently launched two new business ventures … the previously mentioned Voltron Travel and his Voltron Motors.

Voltron Travel is a travel booking website operated under Tyrese’s parent company, Voltron Enterprises. The site will give a portion of its proceeds to help teens get through college, according to Tyrese.

“I partnered up with Priceline. They gave me access to over one million hotel rooms around the world; all of the flights, hotels. Folks would say to me in my comments on Instagram, ‘why would I go with your site over the other one since their rates are cheaper,’” said Tyrese. “They might say Expedia is $20 less on certain things. And I say ‘well, Expedia is not helping to put your babies through college.’”

He has also launched Voltron Motors, a website that sells “the fastest, baddest, most custom Jeeps you’ve ever seen.”

RELATED NEWS: TYRESE’S LENGTHY APOLOGY FOR COMMENTS ABOUT ‘SLUTS, SKEEZERS, HOES, TRAMPS’; HE’S ‘OPEN TO LEARNING’

Tyrese wants to expand outside of the entertainment realm to not only to build a portfolio, but to also show the black community examples of generational wealth.

“As an entrepreneur, man, I’m just branching out into a bunch of different things. The days of me just talking about singing or what movie I got coming up, that’s cool, but we’re trying to create generational wealth,” said Tyrese.

“I think a lot of us are just continuing to put money in corporate America’s pockets and not owning and developing enough of our own businesses and ventures. Those days are just long over for me. I don’t wake up every day trying to figure out how can I be more famous. I’m just focusing on generational wealth and what I can do to help my city,” Tyrese added.

Fans who are interested in learning more about Tyrese’s new ventures can check out voltrontravel.com.

Tyrese is scheduled to perform on the main stage at the LA Soul Musical Festival on Saturday, July 15 at 10pm. For more info on the event and it’s lineup, click here.