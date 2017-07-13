*Well double dang! The new law making recreational weed legal in Nevada hasn’t even settled in good and already its experiencing issues.

On July 1st a law passed that allowed people over the age of 21 to just roll on up to their neighborhood dispensary and buy a joint, $10 bag or even as much as an ounce. But now the long lines have threatened the entire weed supply, leaving the industry in dire straits.

“We didn’t know the demand would be this intense,” Al Fasano, co-founder of Las Vegas ReLeaf, said on Tuesday. “All of a sudden you have like a thousand people at the door.…We have to tell people we’re limited in our products.”

I doubt he’s exaggerating.

EAT. SLEEP. SMOKE. REPEAT.

Limited? Not the response “veteran smokers” — OK, potheads from way back, want to hear.

Of course, this probably wouldn’t be getting the attention its getting if the state wasn’t addicted to the tax revenue they expect the pot to bring in. Its anticipated that a 10% tax on sales of recreational pot and a 15% tax on growers will generate tens of millions of dollars a year for schools and the state’s “general fund” reserves.

What’s the general fund money used for again?

This little ditty makes the pending empty shelves a real issue to interested parties even beyond the average weed consumer.

There’s more, and a video too, at EURThisNthat.