*Veronica, The Spoiled Daughter is a character fans can now meet and follow on The Rich and The Ruthless, thanks to the all new Urban Movie Channel.
Veronica is the producer of the family-owned soap opera, #TheRichAndTheRuthless. She is beautiful, spoiled and the adopted daughter of Augustus and Kitty Barringer!
Shhh we can’t spill it all here. You’ve gotta watch it on UMC, which is offering a free 7 day trail.
You’ll grow to love, hate or admire the vicious soap divas, chiseled hunks & treacherous network executives in this hilarious original comedy series, #TheRichAndTheRuthless!
Created by #YoungAndTheRestless star, Victoria Rowell! #UMCOriginals
#Streaming July 28th ONLY on #WatchUMC
