*Oh no she didn’t! Oh yes she DID! Stunning actress Victoria Rowell just landed a major coup by taking her career into her own hands, creating work for other talented artists, mixing it with all of the drama of daytime TV, and more than enough naughtiness to suit the suitors of saucy nighttime entertainment.

But this drama can’t be found on your TV remote, it can only be streamed. Welcome to the UMC’s The Rich & The Ruthless , where Victoria stars as Kitty is an ageless high strung soap opera diva that is fierce and beautiful.

Anything goes, on the set of # TheRichAndTheRuthless , including petty fights & eager soap starlets willing to do anything to stay on top! Victoria Rowell has created a must-see dramedy! Starts Friday! Starts Friday! # UMCOriginals