*Over the weekend we reported that another (Atlanta) woman had come forward to file a $10 million lawsuit against Usher for exposing her to herpes.

Well, that was then. As of today she is now asking for $40 million in damages. The woman, who is still unnamed, claims that Usher failed to disclose that he had an STD the two times they met up to have sex in April. This past Saturday, July 22, the results of her pending test came back and she learned that she had actually contracted the virus and she alleges the singer gave to her.

According to the Jane Doe claimant, during her first intimate encounter with Usher in mid-April, they consented to oral sex and intercourse and did so with a condom. On April 28, she and the singer hooked up again. This time she travelled to New Orleans to be with him while he performed at the city’s annual Jazz and Heritage Festival. It was during that trip that they allegedly had unprotected sex.

Meanwhile, as we also reported, Usher may face additional lawsuits in the coming weeks, with celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom via Twitter saying that she’s been contacted by multiple women who say that they too bedded the singer with no warning that the Grammy winning singer is infected with the herpes virus.