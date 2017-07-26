*Usher and James Corden made a pit stop during their “Carpool Karaoke” segment that premiered Tuesday on the “Late Late Show.”

After singing along to Ursh’s 2004 hit “Yeah!”, the duo pulled over in a parking lot so the crooner could teach Corden some dance moves to Outkast’s “So Fresh So Clean.”

“I feel like I’m in a Broadway show,” Corden said as he tried to follow along.

Later they drove by Usher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and spotted a smudge on the star. Soon, they were both cleaning it with rags as tourists watched.

“Please be respectful of the star, guys. Walk around the star of Usher,” Corden cautions.

The duo also found time to help out a stranded motorist and sing a rendition of “I Don’t Mind.”

Watch below: