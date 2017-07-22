*Is Usher the new Bill Cosby? Yeah, that’s a hella interesting question, but we ask because things are shaping up to put him in a similar situation as Cosby’s.

Of course in Cosby’s case, he’s in legal hell for allegedly sexually assaulting dozens of women. For Usher, his problem is his herpes diagnosis has been made public.

As we reported earlier this week, the singer not only quietly settled with one woman, Maya Fox Davis, for a cool $1.1 million, who claimed she contracted the herpes virus from him, but yesterday (07-21-17) another woman filed a lawsuit against him for $10 million!

Now, attorney and legal shark Lisa Bloom, is saying that more women are coming forward with allegations that they’ve been exposed to herpes by having unprotected sex with the hit making singer, reports LoveBScott.

It’s also a violation of criminal law in many states to have unprotected sex without disclosure of your STD. As it should be. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 22, 2017

*In other news about Usher’s herpes problem, after reports surfaced of his $1.1 Million STD settlement to Maya Fox Davis, who served as a bridesmaid for Tameka Foster in their wedding, Foster has taken to Instagram with an announcement.

“Do not come on my page discussing rumors or adult people that have NOTHING to do with me,” she begins in the caption of a meme that gave the definition of “Unf**kwithable” as “when you’re truly at peace and in touch with yourself & nothing anyone says or does bothers you and no negativity can touch you.”

Without naming names, Tameka appears to declare that her health situation is just fine.

“I’m good and my health (Everywhere is great), well my right knee hurts and I need reading glasses but otherwise I’m awesome and enjoying the sun,” she said. “Miss me with other grown folks crazy gossip.”