*After reports surfaced of Usher’s $1.1 Million STD settlement to a woman that served as a bridesmaid for Tameka Foster in their wedding, Foster has taken to Instagram with an announcement.

“Do not come on my page discussing rumors or adult people that have NOTHING to do with me,” she begins in the caption of a meme that gave the definition of “Unf**kwithable” as “when you’re truly at peace and in touch with yourself & nothing anyone says or does bothers you and no negativity can touch you.”

As previously reported, Radar Online reported this week that Usher settled the $1.1 million lawsuit brought by Maya Fox Davis, who accused the singer of giving her herpes.

Without naming names, Tameka appears to declare that her health situation is just fine.

“I’m good and my health (Everywhere is great), well my right knee hurts and I need reading glasses but otherwise I’m awesome and enjoying the sun,” she said. “Miss me with other grown folks crazy gossip.”