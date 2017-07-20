*”Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets” is the latest adventure film from Director Luc Besson that is set to premiere in movie theaters worldwide this Friday July 21, 2017.

The groundbreaking comic book series ‘Valerian and Laureline’ was the inspiration for this block buster summer film. The comic book was originally created by Pierre Christin and artist Jean-Claude Mezieres; its first publishing was for Pilote magazine in 1967 and was lastly published in 2010.

The idea that began as a comic book then evolved into a feature film has some of Hollywood’s biggest and up and coming stars.

The two leading characters of the film are portrayed by actor Dane Dehaan (“The Amazing Spiderman”) who plays Valerian and actress Cara Delevingne (“Suicide Squad”) who plays Laureline. The dynamic duo are special operatives that embark on a mission to the city of Alpha that holds a mystery at its center.

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: DISNEY CHANNEL RELEASES ‘RAVEN’S HOME’ OPENING CREDITS,THEME SONG

The mystery is a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets. The two must not only save Alpha but the future of the universe as well.

The world premiere for “Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets” was showcased at the TLC Theatres in Hollywood, CA on July 17, 2017.

It was a star studded event that brought out the cast members including Grammy Award winning artist Rihanna (portrays the character Bubble), French model Aymeline Valade (portrays the character Haban-Limai), Russian model Sasha Luss (portrays Princess Pearl), and Producer Virginie Besson Silla. Other notable names that appeared on the carpet were Chris Tucker, Jeremy Scott, Kendall Jenner, Tara Reid, and more!

Fun fact about the creators of the film is that Director Luc Besson and Producer Virginie Besson Silla have been happily married since 2004 with three beautiful children that were all present at the screening. The Besson duo has worked on numerous films together including “Lucy,” “3 Days to kill,” and “The Lady.” Be sure to check out “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” in theatres worldwide Friday July 21, 2017.