*It’s taken her a while, but now tennis star Venus Wiliams has finally spoken out about the fatal car accident she was involved in.

On Friday, via a post on Facebook, Williams, 37, wrote that she devastated about the incident.

On June 9 Williams was involved in a collision that sent Jerome Barson, 78, to a ho Palm Beach Gardens, Florida hospital. He died two weeks later.

“I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident,” Williams wrote in the post. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.”

The police report says that Williams was attempting to make it through an intersection when she was T-boned by Barson’s wife who was driving their vehicle. She did not have enough time to stop before Williams cleared the lane.

The bottom line is that Williams is considered “at fault” for causing a car crash that sent a 78-year-old man to the ICU, until he died two weeks later, according to a police report.

The victim suffered head trauma and was in the ICU for 14 days before he died of his injuries. His wife survived the crash but suffered broken bones among other injuries.

Williams’ attorney released a statement Thursday noting that the police report says Williams was traveling approximately five miles per hour when the driver crashed into her vehicle. She did not receive any citations or traffic violations after the fact.

“Williams entered the intersection on a green light” when Mrs. Barson crashed into her vehicle. He went on to say, “Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

But still, Williams, as we stated above, according to the police report, is considered “at fault.”

Even with the incident as a major distraction, Venus Williams is the No. 10 seed at Wimbledon 2017, which is set to begin next week.