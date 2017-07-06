*Venus Williams has gotten a protective order against the daughter of the victim in her fatal car crash, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online.

A Palm Beach County, Fla. court granted the tennis star’s request after Audrey Gassner-Dunayer, the daughter of victim Jerome Barson, was set to download the data from Williams’ car. According to the documents filed on July 5, Gassner-Dunayer didn’t give Williams enough notice, so Williams’ legal team asked the court to stop her until they could also be present for the data extraction.

Williams’ lawyer explained that, “issues have been known to arise when a vehicle’s data is downloaded” and did not want to risk data loss as it “will result in unfair prejudice against Williams.”

Both sides are due in court on July 7 in regards to the matter.

Williams was sued for wrongful death after Linda and Jerome Barson’s car t-boned her SUV in an intersection on June 9. Mr. Barson died 13 days after the crash. Police reports indicated that Williams was “at fault” for the accident since she did not give the right of way while entering an intersection.

Meanwhile, at Wimbledon, Williams is scheduled to play her third round match against Japan’s Naomi Osaka at 6:30 a.m. EST, Friday on ESPN.