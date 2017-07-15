*As far as Venus and Serena Willams are concerned, it’s one for all and all for one.

That attitude was on display earlier today in London at Wimbledon where Venus sent a sweet, sisterly message to Serena after getting eliminated by Garbiñe Muguruza in the 2017 Wimbledon finals.

“I miss you,” Venus, 37, told Serena, 35, after the match in a video posted by BBC Tennis. “I tried my best to do the same things you do, but I think there will be other opportunities. I do.”

Of course since she’s currently pregnant with her first child, Serena did not compete in this year’s Wimbledon event. However, the famous tennis champion sisters’ mom, tennis coach Oracene Price, was on the scene to support Venus.

Venus was trying to become the eldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title on Saturday, however she was defeated by Muguruza in a 7-5, 6-0 victory. Interestingly, Muguruza, 23, previously lost to Serena in the 2015 Wimbledon finals.

“When I was a little girl, I was watching these finals. I was watching Venus,” Muguruza said after her big win, via ESPN. “I know it sounds incredible. To be able to play against her and now hold the big trophy, it means a lot.”