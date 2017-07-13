*Venus Williams earned a spot in the Wimbledon Finals on Thursday, beating hometown favorite Johanna Konta in straight sets at the All England Club (6-4, 6-2).

Venus will go for her sixth career Grand Slam title on Saturday against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza. At 37-years-old, a victory would make Venus the oldest Wimbledon champion since 1908.

“I couldn’t have asked for more but I’ll ask for more. One more win will be amazing,” Venus said in an interview after leaving the court. “It won’t be a given but I’ll give it my all. I know [the crowd] loves Jo and she gave it her all today. I think my experience helped a lot. I’m just so happy. Both Garbine and I play so well on grass.”

Venus’s sister Serena, absent from the tour this year due to her pregnancy, beat Muguruza in the 2015 Wimbledon final.

“I’ll have to ask Serena for some pointers,” Venus said with a laugh, adding that she missed her sister “terribly,” before playing Muguruza. “I just wish she was here. And I was like, ‘I wish she could do this for me.’ But it’s like, no, this time you have to do it for yourself, so here we are.”

“You know, usually it’s [Serena] in these finals, so I’m trying my best to represent the Williams, the best that I can.”

Australian Open final and now a Wimbledon final for @Venuseswilliams – unbelievable year…. — Simon Cambers (@scambers73) July 13, 2017