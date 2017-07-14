*Just in case you didn’t know, today, July 14th, Vevo, the world’s leading all-premium music video and entertainment platform, released the Prince music videos “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” “Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad,” “Dirty Mind” and “Uptown.”

Last week Vevo, announced that for the first time, Prince videos would be available on Vevo owned and operated properties, including the Vevo mobile app, Vevo for Apple TV and Vevo.com. One of music industry’s true innovators, Prince was one of the most talented musicians of his generation, with a successful career that spanned decades.

Videos made available last week included: “When Doves Cry,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” (Extended Version), “Baby I’m A Star” (Live from Landover, MD – November 20, 1984), “Take Me With U” (Live from Houston, TX – January 1985) and “I Would Die 4 U” (Live from Landover, MD – November 20, 1984).

I Wanna Be Your Lover by PRINCE on VEVO.

Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad by PRINCE on VEVO.

Dirty Mind by PRINCE on VEVO.

Uptown by PRINCE on VEVO.

About Vevo

Vevo is the world’s leading all-premium music video and entertainment platform with over 24 billion monthly views globally. Vevo delivers a personalized and expertly curated experience for audiences to explore and discover music videos, exclusive original programming and live performances from the artists they love on mobile, web and connected TV.

source:

Maggie Faircloth

SunshineSachs

[email protected]