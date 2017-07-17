*Vic Mensa has accepted a plea deal that gives him the choice of serving 2 days in jail or pay $500 in his loaded gun case.

According to TMZ, the Roc Nation rapper will get two years probation after pleading no contest to carrying a concealed firearm in his car. The second count of carrying an unregistered loaded firearm was dropped.

Mensa faced up to two years behind bars had he not accepted the plea deal. In addition to the $500, he also has to cover $1,325 in restitution, which he will likely pay in lieu of serving the two days since he’s got a new album to promote. The artist just dropped “The Autobiography” last week.

Vic was busted back in March for carrying a loaded gun after cops stopped him for running a stop sign in Beverly Hills. He told cops he had a concealed gun permit, but it was for another state.