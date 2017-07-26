*A lawyer representing the family of a man who died during a car accident with Venus Williams claims the tennis star accelerated from 0 to 20 mph in 4 seconds as she drove through the intersection where the crash occurred.

Michael Steinger, who represents the estate of victim Jerome Barson, tells TMZ Sports his team obtained the black box data Tuesday from Venus’ SUV. He says it shows she was traveling at 19.9 mph when her car was t-boned by Barson and his wife.

Steinger also says the black box shows Venus reached that speed in 4.2 seconds. Based on the data, he believes Venus probably “looked up, saw the red light and gunned it.”

The surveillance video shows Venus move into the intersection, but stop to allow another vehicle to turn left in front of her. She has told police that she was driving about 5 mph as she started into the intersection. The police report also lists Barson’s Hyundai moving at 25 mph.

If Venus was indeed driving 20 mph after the light had changed, the question becomes — was she reckless in her attempt to clear the intersection?

Watch surveillance video of the accident below: