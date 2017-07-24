*Video of Michelle Obama and Beyonce’s turn up at the singer’s birthday party last year has suddenly surfaced online.

The clip, currently lighting up social media, shows then-First Lady and Queen Bey with her sister Solange and Solange’s son Julez. The gang wave to the camera while repeating the dismissal phrase “Bye, Felicia” from the movie “Friday.”

According to Beyoncé fan account The BeyHive team, the footage is from Beyoncé’s private birthday party.

Watch below:

Never Before Seen private footage of Beyoncé, Solange & Michelle Obama! #ByeFelicia 😂👋 pic.twitter.com/VrTz6sgsUc — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) July 21, 2017

Obama and Beyoncé’s friendship took off after Bey performed “At Last” for the Obamas’ first dance at the 2008 presidential inauguration.

The pair went on to team for the FLOTUS’ Let’s Move campaign against childhood obesity, which saw Beyoncé rework “Get Me Bodied” and rename it “Move Your Body.”

The feeling is evidently mutual – as when Obama was once asked who she would be if she could be anyone other than herself she replied, “Beyoncé.”