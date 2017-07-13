*Like a lot of people, actress/business woman Vivica A. Fox wants to Donald J. Trump GONE from the White Hose … like NOW!

“He is just a hot, spankin’ mess every day that we wake up,” Fox told Us Weekly. “What is it, the 25th Amendment, for impeachment? Whatever is it, please look that up for me, and just say we can’t wait for that day to happen as well.”

She wasn’t through. She added:

“It seems like every day he’s letting us know he’s not qualified for the job.”

This isn’t the first time Fox, 52, has spoken out against Trump and his actions as president since he was elected in November. However, she does give him props for figuring out to get the job.

“He didn’t win the popular vote,” she said. “However, he won a very smart campaign and won the electoral college. We’ll give him that,” Fox told US Weekly.

The actress and entrepreneur also said she had no issues with Trump or his son Donald Trump Jr. while filming the reality show.

“The gentleman that I met when I did Celebrity Apprentice with, Mr. Trump and Donald Trump Jr., they were lovely gentlemen,” she told Us. “However, I think they are just blinded with power and deception. It’s sad to see their family unravel the way they are. They are a lovely family. I will give them that. They stick together. However, I don’t think they’re qualified to run our country.”

US Weekly caught up with Fox at Loni Love’s Birthday Roast to benefit Dress for Success on Wednesday, July 12. The actress and the president appeared on the NBC reality series’ 14th season in 2015.