



*Former reality TV star Phaedra Parks has listed her Atlanta mansion for $10,000 a month rent, according to multiple reports. She purchased the 9,000 sq ft, 6-bedroom, 9 bath property in October 2016 for $1.9.

Since being fired from the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Parks has reportedly fallen on hard times. Following her separation from Apollo Nida, Parks remained in their marital home while she “renovated” the mansion.

“But insiders whispered that the monthly maintenance costs for the mega mansion was too much for Phaedra and she was overwhelmed,” per Sandra Rose.

Check out some pics of the home below.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Tiffany Haddish Explains Context of ‘I’ll Drink The Juice’ Comment About Bill Cosby (Audio)

Meanwhile, after two years of back and forth, Parks and Nina have finally reached a divorce settlement.

TMZ reports that they have agreed to co-parent despite Nida serving an eight-year prison sentence for fraud.

Parks and Nida married in 2009 before splitting in 2015. They will now share joint legal custody with Phaedra taking primary physical custody.

Their children, Ayden, 7, and Dylan, 4, will call their father on a weekly basis.

Save