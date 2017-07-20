*Halle Berry got her drank on Thursday at Comic-Con, tipping back a half pint of Whiskey at the Hall H panel for her film “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

During the raucous panel, which kicked off the annual fan convention in San Diego, co-star Channing Tatum poured Berry the brown liquor and the Oscar winner promptly took it to the head.

Watch below:

HALLE BERRY CHUGGED HER DAMN WHISKEY 🥃pic.twitter.com/mPySdhQbNp — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 20, 2017

Berry and Tatum are new additions to the franchise as American spies called the Statesman.

Audiences also saw several first-look clips from the film, including one where Taron Egerton faces off against Tatum’s Kentucky cowboy and loses.

“Kingsman: The Golden Circle” hits theaters Sept. 22.