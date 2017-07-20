(Via USA Today) – O.J. Simpson, behind bars in a Nevada prison for almost nine years, is eligible for parole today (07-20-17).

Four members from the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners will consider parole for Simpson at the board offices in Carson City, Nev., with the proceedings set to begin Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Simpson, 70, will participate by video conference from about 100 miles away at Lovelock Correctional Center, where he has been imprisoned since December 2008.

Simpson, who was sentenced in 2008 to a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33 years for his role in an armed robbery, was convicted of 12 criminal counts: conspiracy to commit a crime, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, two counts of 1st degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of robbery with use of a deadly weapon, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of coercion with a deadly weapon.

If he is granted parole, Simpson would be released from prison no earlier than Oct. 1.