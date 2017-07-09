*T.I. has some dude to dude talk for Rob Kardashian.

If you recall, a few days ago, Rob K put T.I. and Tiny’s sexual proclivities in the street by letting everyone know that the rapper/actor paid Blac Chyna for a threesome.

Well, a TMZ photog caught up with T.I. at LAX to get T.I.’s side of the story and what he had to say was basically a PSA/public service announcement for Mr. Kardashian.

“Don’t tell women’s business. That’s bad. That’s very, very bad. Poor character. Flawed, you know what I mean?” T.I. says in the video. “If a woman trusted you and confided in you with secrets and stuff like that, you don’t ever let that — you don’t do that. Secrets are sacred, you don’t do that. That’s a whole other level of f—boy s— right there.”

T.I. added that he thinks Kardashian, 30, is going to have a hard time hooking up with women after exposing Chyna, 29, in a series of now-deleted rants on social media.

Take a look via the player above.

Here’s what we reported earlier regarding Rob K’s assertions of a threesome between T.I. , Tiny and Blac Chyna:

*The Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna implosion continues to snowball, with celebrities like Snoop Dogg and T.I. chiming in to roast Rob for putting his personal business on the ‘Gram, and suggesting that the reality star just take the L and move on.

But Rob is doing just the opposite.

After Rob’s explicit Twitter rant against Chyna Wednesday , T.I. posted – then quickly deleted – a message mocking Rob for getting “worked” by Chyna and for also “letting the world know you a duck” by choosing to put all of the embarrassing details on social media.

In response, Rob decided to “let the world know” about T.I. and Tiny allegedly paying Chyna to participate in threesomes — according to what he claims Chyna told him.

“Since T.I. wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him, let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny,” wrote Rob, stressing the veracity of it all by adding, “I put that on my daughter’s life.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of Kardashian putting Blac Chyna “out there,” including posting explicit photos of her, high-powered civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom announced Friday that she is now legally representing Chyna and is seeking restraining orders against Kardashian on behalf of her client.

“I represent Blac Chyna,” Bloom tweeted Friday. “I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him. More to come.”

Uh oh, Rob now it’s looking like Rob may have bit off more than he can chew. Times like this is when it pays to have lots on money.