“Atomic Blonde” is all that we expected, an atomic bomb exploding across the screen in female form. Slicing, dicing, kicks, betrayal and blood curdling scenes are delivered to the seated thrill seekers expecting what they paid for.

Undercover agent Charlize Theron is sent to Berlin during the World War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents—sounds familiar? Well it is and a cold, calculated blonde in the mix makes her over the top actions appear to be cutting edge.

Director David Leitch, a former stunt man, puts all his skills to use when Theron and fill-ins are navigating crucial scenes. James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella, and Toby Jones pull their weight in supporting roles.

‘The Emoji Movie’

Hey, didn’t get invited to review “The Emoji Movie,” and it’s just as well because who wants to see the color brown represented as sh!t, or “number two”? Why couldn’t the color brown be represented as chocolate, something sweet and satisfying?

The animated movie is about an emoji inside a smart phone who wants to become “normal.” Patrick Stewart—I’m surprised at you Patrick (guess this administration has soiled more people than I care to think)—plays Poop. Directed by Anthony Leondis, this fecal film voices include James Corden, Anna Faris, and Maya Rudolph.

