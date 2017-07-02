There are many writers and filmmakers who can take a lesson from “Baby Driver.” As one of the best films of the year, “Baby Driver,” directed by Edgar Wright, did not have to rely on gratuitous nudity, soft porn sex scenes or cheap lines for shock value such as those Emily spews out to her parents in “The Big Sick:” She tells them the hospital food tastes like “semen,” which I’m sure they were happy to hear.

Driven by music, “Baby” tells the story of getaway driver with a heart, Baby (Ansel Elgort), who is caught up in the crooked crime game but tries to make a run for it and go straight. Although filled with incredible car chases, the well-written script has wit and pathos.

Crime boss Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Jon Hamm, and Eiza Gonzalez are among the irritating, cacophonous sounds in Baby’s head. But love interest Lily James and roommate CJ Jones are some of the dulcet notes that keep him grounded.

‘Despicable Me 3’

“Despicable Me 3,”still has steam in spite of the fact this is their fourth go round—remember ‘Minions’? Yet, who can resist the grumpy Gru (Steve Carell) and the mischievous Minions? To up the ante this time around, Gru finds out he has a twin brother Dru and a new storyline unfolds that has them working together in an uneasy alliance to bring down villainous Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker).

Gru’s kids Agnes (Nev Scharrel), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Margo (Miranda Cosgrove) continue to be scene-stealers. One thing for sure, kids will never tire of the Minions and their antics, even though they don’t get some of the jokes made for parents. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, the film also stars Kristen Wiig and Julie Andrews.

