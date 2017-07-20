Hands down the film to see this weekend is “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” You will be blown away and see Rihanna in rare form—she is worth the price of the ticket alone. And would you believe, music legend Herbie Hancock is the Defense Minister and man in charge!

Based on the comic book series, “Valerian” follows special operatives Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) in the 28th century on a mission to keep the universe safe.

This is not first time director Luc Besson has left an indelible image on moviegoers. Who can forget Chris Tucker’s portrayal of Ruby Rhod in “The Fifth Element”? “Valerian” also stars Clive Owen, Ethan Hawke, and Rutger Hauer.

‘Girls Trip’

All women can relate to a girls’ trip and we all remember those trips. “Girls Trip” brings back some of those memories but get lost in trying to out do “The Hangover” and “Bridesmaids” in crudeness, which depreciates its entertainment value.

In trying to replicate the gross scene where Melissa McCarthy defecates in her bridesmaid’s dress, the girls urinate on the Bourbon Street crowd while sliding across on a highline. The only redeeming excuse for that scene would be to follow it up with a pissed upon person in the crowd making them know what a real hole is while blowing away the smoke.

Directed by Malcolm Lee, the film stars Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, and Kate Walsh.

‘Dunkirk’

“Dunkirk” is stunning to watch with its striking cinematography and the performances are believable. The movie also gives light to an incredible real life incident that we don’t hear that much about. With that in mind, it’s still not a film I would pay money to see.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the World War II thriller about the evacuation of Allied troops from the French city of Dunkirk before Nazi forces can take hold, stars Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, and Harry Styles.

‘Landline’

“Landline” has very little going for it when the characters are unlikable. Infidelity, foul-mouth daughters who assault parents with F-bombs, sex scenes and drug use is not enough to keep this film afloat.

Set in 1990s Manhattan, “Landline” is about a family struggling with its secrets and lies. Co-written and directed by Gillian Robespierre, it stars John Turturro, Jenny Slate, Abby Quinn, and Edie Falco.

