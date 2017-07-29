*Wendy Williams stopped by The Howard Stern show this week and dropped a bombshell when the topic of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault allegations came up.

“Didn’t Bill Cosby attempt to get you fired from your job?” Stern, asked Williams, in which she seemingly agreed, replying, “[in] 1991 [and] 1992.”

As Radar Online reports, Howard then proceeded to compliment Williams on being the first person to approach Cosby’s sexual assault allegations on her radio show, but the conversation seemed to make her a bit uncomfortable.

“I’m not talking Howard,” Williams shot back, with a confused Stern replying, “What? Have I hit on something here?”

“No it just…it is what it is. It’s really uncomfortable…If people did not understand what I was saying back in 1992 and 1993 and now all of a sudden they’re coming late to the party. I’m exhausted, I’m moving on,” she said.

Stern pressed Williams to discuss what really went down when Cosby attempted to get her fired on her radio show.

“I’m a young girl, I’m in my twenties, it’s like 1992 or 91,” Williams reluctantly said. “I’m on the air in the morning doing my gossip report, the GM is in his office — this is like seven o’clock in the morning. Cosby is on the phone talking to the GM. The GM is definitely agreeing with Cosby and figuring out what do we do with me.”

Williams said she was able to stand up to Cosby and keep her job because, at the end of the day, her on-air style was resonating with listeners.

When Stern asked Williams her opinion on Cosby’s assault charges, she responded with just one word, “guilty.”

Stern then asked if she was disappointed by the hung jury.

“Don’t care,” she replied. “I know what I know and people need to understand what they understand.”

Williams also said that she’s never “had an interaction” with Cosby.

“No, I don’t know that man, just a reporter.”

But you may recall a few years ago she revealed that Bill himself called the radio station and cussed her out.

“My own boss turned on me like a wild pit bull, called me in his office in the middle of … the morning broadcast and Cosby is on the speaker phone. Cosby dressed me down and called me everything but a daughter of God.”

