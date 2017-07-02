Also, check out Stephen A. Smith Going off on boxing and giving Timothy Bradley a hard time, as well.

*(Via The Guardian) – The eighth installment of the Rocky series was unexpectedly released on Sunday afternoon in Brisbane when former school teacher Jeff Horn defeated boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in a unanimous decision to win the WBO welterweight title.

Despite entering the fight as an out of sight underdog at +425 against the only eight-division champion in the sport’s history, Horn surprised most boxing fans by making it through all 12 rounds against Pacquiao – and then shocked everyone minutes later by being declared the winner.

Horn landed far fewer punches than his favoured opponent, 93 to Pacquiao’s 183, but the judges seemed to reward him for the aggressiveness he showed from the outset of round one.

In no way overwhelmed by the biggest bout of his career in front of 50,000-plus fans at Suncorp Stadium, Horn kept trying to land heavy punches on Pacquiao throughout the match.

Despite that, it was Horn who was in serious danger of being declared the loser after a round nine bludgeoning that prompted referee Mark Nelson to tell the Australian’s corner that he was prepared to stop the fight if Horn didn’t show him something in round 10.

